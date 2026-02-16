PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $112,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,550,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DE opened at $602.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $626.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

