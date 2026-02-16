PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $135,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,333,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,315,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

