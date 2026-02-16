PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of PJT Partners worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,442,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PJT Partners by 106.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 490,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,948,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $197.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $154.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.77. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 10.51%.PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

