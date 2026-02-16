Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 31.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) were down 31.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 297.91 and last traded at GBX 300.50. Approximately 6,632,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,823,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

The company has a market capitalization of £344.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.96.

In related news, insider William Berman purchased 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. 47.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

