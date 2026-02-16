Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Takes $3.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $198.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

