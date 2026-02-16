Physiomics (LON:PYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Physiomics had a negative net margin of 106.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%.
Physiomics Stock Down 14.4%
PYC opened at GBX 0.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.69. Physiomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.70.
About Physiomics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Physiomics
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.