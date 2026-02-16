Perion Network (PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $136.5330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perion Network Stock Up 1.9%

PERI stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $350.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $355,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Perion Network by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 20.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm’s platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion’s technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

