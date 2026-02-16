Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of Park-Ohio worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 377.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Up 0.7%

PKOH stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Park-Ohio

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $60,362.75. Following the sale, the director owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,273.76. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.