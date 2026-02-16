Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $613,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,099,368.80. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Saturday, January 31st, Mac Armstrong sold 2,205 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $268,436.70.

On Saturday, January 31st, Mac Armstrong sold 2,205 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $268,436.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Mac Armstrong sold 5,399 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $658,893.96.

On Thursday, January 29th, Mac Armstrong sold 5,399 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $658,893.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $1,376,701.92.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 2,310 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $614,300.00.

Palomar Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $492.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palomar by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 559,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.