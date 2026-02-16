Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $67.31 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $67,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,218,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,751,000 after buying an additional 1,893,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,051,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,109,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,989,000 after acquiring an additional 598,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,066,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,164,000 after purchasing an additional 93,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.28 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.2102 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

