Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $20 Million Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of SCMB opened at $26.04 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

