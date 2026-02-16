Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 79,694 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 63,594 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orange County Bancorp

In related news, SVP David P. Dineen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,645.34. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 230.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OBT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 126,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.43. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: OBT) is the bank holding company for Orange County Trust Bank, a community banking franchise headquartered in Goshen, New York. The company provides a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and local organizations across Orange County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region.

Orange County Bancorp offers depository products that include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company extends commercial real estate and business loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer installment loans and home equity financing.

