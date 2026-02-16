Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in V2X by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in V2X by 262.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in V2X by 20.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V2X Price Performance
Shares of VVX stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at $250,477,555.05. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
