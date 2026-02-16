Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Insider Acquires C$11,400.00 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,019.88. The trade was a 14.32% increase in their position.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 1.3%

TSE:ONC opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

