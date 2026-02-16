Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC owned 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $29,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $193.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

