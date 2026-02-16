NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,006 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 13,433 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $36.34 on Monday. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3,467.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

