Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 666 shares in the company, valued at $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $183.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

