Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 192.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,055,000. This represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,597.62. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,041,924 shares of company stock valued at $134,836,125. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio News Summary

Twilio Trading Up 2.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Shares of TWLO opened at $112.95 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 594.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.