Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Danske upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

