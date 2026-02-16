Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Nintendo has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 18.91% 13.16% 10.33% PENN Entertainment -13.24% -4.59% -0.83%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 4 3 3 2.73 PENN Entertainment 2 6 10 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nintendo and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Nintendo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nintendo and PENN Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $7.65 billion 9.32 $1.84 billion $0.57 24.07 PENN Entertainment $6.58 billion 0.24 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -1.85

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than PENN Entertainment. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nintendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nintendo beats PENN Entertainment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

