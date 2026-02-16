Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 230,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $524,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $527,037.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,505.65. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $116,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,395.44. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MLI opened at $119.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $139.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Featured Stories

