MRA Advisory Group Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 235.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

