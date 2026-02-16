Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 2,705 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $407.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $420.60.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

