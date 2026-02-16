Michael Lawrence Guy Sells 304,062 Shares of Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lawrence Guy sold 304,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$54,731.16. Following the sale, the director owned 3,119,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,559.68. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Emerita Resources Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of EMO stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Emerita Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of C$142.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09.
Emerita Resources Company Profile
