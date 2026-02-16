Michael Lawrence Guy Sells 304,062 Shares of Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lawrence Guy sold 304,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$54,731.16. Following the sale, the director owned 3,119,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,559.68. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of EMO stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Emerita Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of C$142.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

