MGM Resorts International $MGM Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,258 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,052 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 379.9% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,778,000 after acquiring an additional 924,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 1,098,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,351,305. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

