M&G PLC Sells 97,856 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

M&G PLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,856 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $37,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $105.14. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

