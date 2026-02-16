M&G PLC Sells 79,207 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

M&G PLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,207 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $78,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Brookfield reported EPS of $0.67 vs. consensus $0.61 and revenue roughly in line with estimates, highlighting stronger operating performance for the quarter. MarketBeat Q4 Release

Q4 results beat expectations — Brookfield reported EPS of $0.67 vs. consensus $0.61 and revenue roughly in line with estimates, highlighting stronger operating performance for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Record distributable earnings and corporate actions — Brookfield reported record distributable earnings before realizations of $5.4B, a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend and over $1B of share repurchases in 2025, which support cash return and capital allocation narratives. GlobeNewswire Release

Record distributable earnings and corporate actions — Brookfield reported record distributable earnings before realizations of $5.4B, a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend and over $1B of share repurchases in 2025, which support cash return and capital allocation narratives. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised — Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 (up from $0.06), implying an annualized yield ~0.6%; record/ex‑dividend date set for March 17 and payment March 31. Higher payout signals management confidence and supports income investors. FinancialPost / Press Release

Quarterly dividend raised — Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 (up from $0.06), implying an annualized yield ~0.6%; record/ex‑dividend date set for March 17 and payment March 31. Higher payout signals management confidence and supports income investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — RBC and BMO raised their price targets from $49 to $51 and assigned “Outperform” ratings, implying additional upside and providing third‑party validation of the company’s outlook. BayStreet.CA Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades — RBC and BMO raised their price targets from $49 to $51 and assigned “Outperform” ratings, implying additional upside and providing third‑party validation of the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call commentary points to durable growth — Calls and writeups emphasize strong asset‑management inflows, resilient operating cash flows, and strategic growth initiatives that underpin the upbeat guidance. Yahoo Finance — Call Highlights

Earnings call commentary points to durable growth — Calls and writeups emphasize strong asset‑management inflows, resilient operating cash flows, and strategic growth initiatives that underpin the upbeat guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Supplementary materials available — Management provided a slide deck and call transcript for investors; useful for deeper due diligence but not new news by itself. Slide Deck / Press Release

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Shares of BN stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

