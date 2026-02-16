M&G PLC Purchases 159,733 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,733 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Weyerhaeuser worth $61,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,493.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,541,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after buying an additional 1,445,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,306,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share (annualized yield ~3.1%) and reiterated its cash‑return framework that can add variable returns on top of the base dividend — supports income demand and caps downside for yield investors. Dividend Announcement

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,007.13. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,340.58. The trade was a 20.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of WY stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.91%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

