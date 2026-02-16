M&G PLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

M&G PLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after purchasing an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Shares of C stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

