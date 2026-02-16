M&G PLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $174,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $175.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $185.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

