M&G PLC Has $129.70 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

M&G PLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,899 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned 0.66% of ON Semiconductor worth $129,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 212.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,834,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.