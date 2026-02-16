M&G PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

M&G PLC lowered its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,648 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned 2.19% of Atour Lifestyle worth $114,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ATAT opened at $39.17 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 84.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

