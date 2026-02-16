M&G PLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

M&G PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563,548 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.3% of M&G PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&G PLC owned 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $237,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 256,839 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 68,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 112,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 815,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 429,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,035,000 after buying an additional 9,808,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $32.47 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.