Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 7,062 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after buying an additional 1,130,675 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after buying an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,594,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.87, a PEG ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $5,465,409.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 490,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,228,278.42. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,541,108.17. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

