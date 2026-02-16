McMill Wealth Management Makes New $31.89 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

McMill Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,888,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of McMill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McMill Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,209.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 286,948 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,630,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 212,379 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

