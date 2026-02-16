Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 264 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Matinas Biopharma Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Matinas Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Matinas Biopharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matinas Biopharma stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.72% of Matinas Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas Biopharma Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of novel lipid‐based drug delivery platforms. Its proprietary Lipid NanoSphere (LNS) technology is designed to encapsulate water‐soluble and hydrophobic therapeutic agents, enabling both oral and intravenous administration. The company’s approach aims to improve drug pharmacokinetics, enhance bioavailability and reduce systemic toxicity compared with conventional formulations.

The lead product candidate, MAT2203, is an oral formulation of amphotericin B being developed for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and other life‐threatening fungal infections.

