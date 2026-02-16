Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,990,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,938,000 after buying an additional 565,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,428,000 after buying an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,331,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $761 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside support. Jefferies PT raise

Jefferies raised its price target to $761 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside support. Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta reiterated its strategic SOAR 2030 plan and set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.49B, giving investors a management-provided milestone for future profitability and cash flow expectations. SOAR 2030 / EBITDA target

Martin Marietta reiterated its strategic SOAR 2030 plan and set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.49B, giving investors a management-provided milestone for future profitability and cash flow expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup: a Benzinga/summary piece reviews views from 11 analysts — shows mixed opinions and no clear consensus, which can keep trading volatile as investors pick camps. Analyst roundup

Analyst roundup: a Benzinga/summary piece reviews views from 11 analysts — shows mixed opinions and no clear consensus, which can keep trading volatile as investors pick camps. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for investors parsing revenue mix, margin drivers and capital allocation commentary — useful for longer-term conviction but less likely to trigger immediate direction without new data. Earnings call transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for investors parsing revenue mix, margin drivers and capital allocation commentary — useful for longer-term conviction but less likely to trigger immediate direction without new data. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed both EPS and revenue estimates and the company issued a cautious 2026 sales outlook, which triggered an initial gap down and downward pressure on the stock as investors reprice near-term growth. Earnings miss / weak outlook

Q4 results missed both EPS and revenue estimates and the company issued a cautious 2026 sales outlook, which triggered an initial gap down and downward pressure on the stock as investors reprice near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target to $612 and moved to Equal Weight (larger implied downside), reflecting more cautious short-term expectations and adding selling pressure. Wells Fargo downgrade

Wells Fargo cut its target to $612 and moved to Equal Weight (larger implied downside), reflecting more cautious short-term expectations and adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Newsflow from multiple outlets emphasized the earnings miss and soft guidance, reinforcing bearish sentiment among traders focused on near-term revenue and profit trends. Coverage of selloff

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $679.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $710.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

