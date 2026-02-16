LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 553,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,271,000 after purchasing an additional 514,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 372,817 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $78.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fermium Researc downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

