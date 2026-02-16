Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Up 59.3% in January

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,168 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 18,932 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucas GC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LGCL opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Lucas GC has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $50.80.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs.

