LSV Asset Management Sells 22,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $63.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

