LSV Asset Management Sells 180,094 Shares of Magnera Corporation $MAGN

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,094 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of Magnera worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnera by 5.3% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,481,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 124,076 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Magnera by 46.7% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,010,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnera by 110.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 410,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Magnera by 118.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnera by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnera Price Performance

Shares of MAGN stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Magnera Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnera from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Magnera in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

