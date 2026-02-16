LSV Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Clarivate by 68.5% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,177 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,159,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Clarivate PLC has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.28.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

