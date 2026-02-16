LSV Asset Management Has $4.95 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,725 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.30% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

DRH opened at $9.87 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

