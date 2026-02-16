LSV Asset Management Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in RBB Bancorp $RBB

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.25% of RBB Bancorp worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 235.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

