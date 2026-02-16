LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 160.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Alarm.com worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 78.9% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $46.38 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $60,319.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,049.21. This trade represents a 15.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,713.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,210,815.10. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,321 and have sold 26,154 shares valued at $1,357,388. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

