LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Terex worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 6,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

