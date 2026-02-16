Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Receives $612.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $612.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $652.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.43 and its 200 day moving average is $494.74. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $656.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tableaux LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

