Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Loar from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

LOAR opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.92. Loar has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Loar by 69.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loar by 45.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 512,416 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loar by 1,627.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 297,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 279,989 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

