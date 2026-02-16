Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,150 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 32,870 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 123,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BWG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 120,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,383. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in global fixed income securities, including non-investment grade bonds, emerging market debt and high-yield corporate obligations. It may also allocate to convertible securities, preferred stocks, dividend-paying equities and other income-producing assets to enhance overall yield.

The fund employs leverage to potentially increase its income-generating capacity and is designed to deliver monthly distributions to shareholders.

