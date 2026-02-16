Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.10.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,383.48. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,205.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $137.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Lear has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $142.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

